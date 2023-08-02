Local author Jonathan Pinnock will be visiting Burnham-On-Sea Library this month for a special event.

There will be a chance to meet the author and hear about his latest work during the visit on Wednesday August 9th at 2pm.

A spokesman says: “We can’t wait to welcome Jonathan Pinnock, author of short story collections, poetry, a memoir and six novels, including ‘Mrs Darcy Versus the Aliens’.”

“His latest book is ‘Last Chance in Vegas’, the fifth book in the Mathematical Mystery series of comic thrillers set in a murky world of murder, mystery and complex equations!”

To book your free space contact Burnham-On-Sea Library via e-mail at: bhmlib@somerset.gov.uk or speak to a member of staff in the library.