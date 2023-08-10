Fire crews tackled a large blaze at a commercial property in Highbridge on Thursday evening.

Crews were called shortly before 7.30pm to a bike shop next to the town’s Asda car park. The building was fully alight.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing over the town.

Multiple fire crews were on scene tackling the blaze to bring it under control.

Church Street was also closed by Police and several residents were evacuated.

A Police spokesman said: “There were no reported injuries. Some homes were evacuated as a precaution.”

“Caxton Road and the A38 Church Street were closed, affecting residents and businesses, including users of ASDA.”