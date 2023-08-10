The “devastated” owner of a fire-hit shop in Highbridge has praised fire crews for their quick response in preventing it from spreading further after a large blaze struck yesterday evening (Thursday, August 10th).

Fire crews rushed to the bike shop at the rear of 40 Church Street next to the town’s Asda car park just before 7.30pm where the building was fully alight.

Thick plumes of smoke were seen billowing across the town for over two hours as firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze.

Multiple crews from Burnham-On-Sea and nearby stations attended to bring it under control and several nearby residents had to be evacuated as a precaution.

Jim Dillo, co-owner of the bike shop, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am devastated that this has happened – it’s a huge shock. I do thank the fire crews for their quick response in tackling it and avoiding it spreading further.”

Fire crews had to dismantle a perimeter fence to get closer to the building and tackle the blaze with water jets.

A Police spokesman adds: “There were no reported injuries. Some homes were evacuated as a precaution.”

“Caxton Road and the A38 Church Street were closed, affecting residents and businesses, including users of ASDA.”