News

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns to Baptist Church today

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today (Friday July 26th) with a great line-up of stalls.

Around a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.

It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.

Stalls expected at the Burnham Independent Market:

The traders this month are:-
* Mike’s Pork
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Sam’s Fudge
* Oven to you
* Crafted with Pride
* Temple Glass
* Nut Tree Farm
* Nellie’s Nauti bits
* Amy’s Wax Cottage
* Past times Cheese
* My Farmhouse Kitchen
* Busy Lizzie Cakes
