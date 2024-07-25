Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns to Baptist Church today

Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns today (Friday July 26th) with a great line-up of stalls.
Around a dozen stalls will be set up at the event from 9am-1pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street when all will be welcome.
It is run by a co-operative traders group which was set up a year ago to oversee the monthly markets.
Stalls expected at the Burnham Independent Market:
The traders this month are:-
* Mike’s Pork
* Somerset Natural Soaps
* Sam’s Fudge
* Oven to you
* Crafted with Pride
* Temple Glass
* Nut Tree Farm
* Nellie’s Nauti bits
* Amy’s Wax Cottage
* Past times Cheese
* My Farmhouse Kitchen
* Busy Lizzie Cakes