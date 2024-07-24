18.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jul 25, 2024
News

Hardknox Boxing Club in Highbridge supports charity helping needy children in Egypt

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hardknox Boxing Club in Highbridge has thrown its support behind The Valley Kings Foundation, a registered children’s charity dedicated to helping impoverished children in Egypt.

Head coach Bobby Jones says they fully support the initiative and are keen to help the charity.

“Through the boxing club’s support, the charity hosts dedicated boxing events and donates all proceeds and donations to the children’s charity, The Valley Kings Foundation (1205377).”

“Hardknox Boxing Club has facilitated a steady flow of financial support for Valley Kings Gym, enabling the sustainability of free activities for the most vulnerable children in Egypt.”

“The standard of living in Egypt is extremely low, leading to poor life outcomes, socio economic conditions, and life expectancy.”

We hold great admiration for the impactful initiatives undertaken by the Valley Kings Foundation, which has prompted us to offer our assistance and support wherever it may be needed globally.”

At the heart of foundation’s mission is the use of youth boxing training and other sports as platforms to promote both physical and mental health. The foundation believes in the transformative power of sports in empowering youth and improving their overall wellbeing.

Bobby adds: “Whilst Hardknox Boxing Club has grown over the years we are now able to continue to share our success and support other organisations and charities, we also continue to raise funds to enable our club to continue to grow.”

ast weekend the members of Hardknox Boxing Club took part in a sponsored bike ride in aid of Jack Gyde with the support of local businesses which was a great success. For more information on Hardknox Boxing Gym Facebook @Theschoolofhardknoxboxing

