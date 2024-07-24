Countdown begins to Saturday’s Burnham-On-Sea Pride event – full schedule

Burnham-On-Sea’s Pride event is set to take place this Saturday (27th July) with a day of activities.

The event – called Pride on Sea – is returning for a second year and will begin with a pride march from Highbridge Railway Station at 10:30am.

There will be joining points along the march at Apex Park and Bay View Cafe, finishing at the Manor Gardens where entertainment will take place.

Hosted by Helen Scott and headlined by Boot Hill All Stars, the event will run in the gardens from 12pm until 6pm.

It will include appearances by west country acts including Corky, Ryder Emcee, Steve M, On the Case and drag performances by Nicholas Hoare, Jolene Dover and Aida H Dee.

The family-friendly event will also play host to a range of stalls, food vendors, a kids activity area and the Drag Queen Story Hour.

Festival director Ruth Ackroyd says: “We’re thrilled to be back in Burnham and Highbridge for our second annual pride event. We have an exciting range of acts taking to the stage so it’s definitely going to be a day to remember.”

Schedule for Pride on Sea 2024:

12.00 Host: Helen Scott

12:15 Nicholas Hoare

12:50 On The Case

13:45 Ryder Emcee

14:15 Aida H Dee

14:45 Corky

15:30 Jolene Dover

16:15 Boot Hill All Stars

17:30 DJ Steve M

“It’s no secret that pride is all about celebrating our differences and the things that bring us together.”

“However, it’s also a protest and we must not forget the challenges our community continues to face in an ever more polarised world. This is why striking out and celebrating pride is more important now than ever before.”

“Come and join us on 27 July. Bring your family and friends, make a day of it, experience some amazing talent and get down to some Pride-tastic beats.”

You can find out more at www.pride-on-sea.org or on social media.