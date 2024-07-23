Somerset Councillors debate action over unauthorised gypsy and traveller encampments

Councillors have debated how to resolve the issue of unauthorised gypsy and traveller encampments in Burnham-On-Sea and other parts of Somerset.

During the latest meeting of the full Somerset Council this month, Councillor Gill Slocombe raised the issue and said action is needed.

Highlighting the recurring problem, she believes there is a need for dedicated temporary accommodation to address the ongoing situation.

Cllr Slocombe pointed out that this year, as in previous years, Somerset has experienced numerous unauthorised gypsy and traveller encampments in Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area plus Bridgwater and Taunton.

“This situation cannot go on,” she told the meeting, underscoring the council’s responsibility to provide acceptable and accessible accommodation for all groups, including gypsies and travellers.

She added: “At the present time we are not providing sites for those gypsies and travellers who are travelling through or visiting the county, sometimes not for long.”

“Without this provision, we are not meeting our responsibilities, contributing to community tensions towards this group and incurring ongoing costs for this council and our town councils.”

Her call to action was clear: “The council must agree to provide dedicated temporary provisions for gypsies and travellers in Somerset and determine the funding for this initiative.”

She proposed incorporating gypsy and traveller pitches into the council’s affordable housing plans.

“This is a very serious situation. It’s gone on for many, many years and I don’t think it can be ignored and I hope something now will be done,” she added.

Responding to Councillor Slocombe’s concerns, Councillor Federica Smith-Roberts, Lead Member for Communities, Housing, and Culture, acknowledged the points raised.

She agreed on the necessity of more transient sites, particularly along the M5 corridor. However, she highlighted the challenge of identifying available land and the current lack of budget for this purpose.

“It’s certainly something that we can take away within the team and look to see what we can do over the next year or so. But I don’t think it’s going to be a quick fix,” Cllr Smith-Roberts said.