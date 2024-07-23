Burnham mother and son start 320-mile, 11-day run to help two good causes

Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers Julie Lench and her son Alfie are starting a 320-mile, 11-day running challenge today (Wednesday, July 24th) to raise funds for a local charity and a young cancer sufferer to help him get vital overseas treatment.

Julie and her 18 year-old-son Alfie Lismore-Pope are heading out on the “epic challenge” of running from Holyhead in North Wales back to the Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun in 11 days – the distance of 11 ultra marathons.

They will be raising funds for Burnham youngster Jack Gyde, 5, who, as reported here, has been diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk Neuroblastoma, prompting a £250,000 campaign for vital cancer treatment. Some of the duo’s funds will also go to In Charley’s Memory.

Julie told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted to raise money to help little Jack Gyde who is suffering with Neuroblastoma. We’ve never met Jack but felt we wanted to help! We’re really hoping we get to meet him at parkrun when we finish!”

“We are also raising money for In Charley’s Memory, who have supported my family in the last six months. We know how huge this challenge is but for us it’s 11 days of pain, Jack is dealing with so much more, and so do the thousands of people who suffer with their mental health.”

“My amazing friend Claire is driving our support vehicle. She has given up her time to help us achieve this amazing adventure.”

“All we can hope for is no injuries along the way and lots of support from everyone. Our go fund me page is set up and would love to reach our goal of £2500. We’re well on our way! ”

They start their run today and aim to finish at the Burnham and Highbridge Parkrun on 3rd August.

Click here for the pair’s fundraising page to make a donation