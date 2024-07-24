Growing industrial park in East Brent unveils plans to expand with new business units

A company has submitted formal plans to Somerset Council for a new large industrial unit and car park in the village of East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea.
Its application states that the proposed unit totals 1,170sqm of internal space, which would be split into ten individual bays along with an additional storage area.
The applicant says: “The proposed industrial unit has been designed to reflect the existing buildings on site and it is therefore considered to be in keeping with existing uses. The supporting parking area for existing and new tenants enables the continued growth of the business and has been suitably placed to provide access across the site.”
More details on the application – reference number 24/24/00001 – are available via Somerset Council’s online planning portal. Comments are welcomed by the council until August 20th.