Local councillor airs concern over insurance withdrawal for Berrow beach cleaning group

The organisation, which works to keep Berrow Beach clean for the public, felt as though their important work had gone unnoticed by Somerset Council as a result.

Somerset Councillor Tony, who respresents the Brent division, highlighted the issue during the council’s full council meeting.

Cllr Grimes said: “They’ve done it for many years and have always been covered by Sedgemoor’s insurance for public liability – this was withdrawn a few weeks ago with virtually no notice at all.”

He emphasised the critical nature of the issue, noting the potential widespread impact on other volunteer groups throughout Somerset. He added: “If this is the case, surely this is going to affect every other volunteer group throughout Somerset.”

“They were given virtually no notice at all and told to basically get their own cover to do this.”

Responding to Cllr Grimes’ concerns, Duncan Sharkey, Chief Executive of Somerset Council, acknowledged the problem and says: “It’s a technical issue in that the insurance technically cannot apply to non-incorporated groups.”

“If the volunteers were part of the council, had been through the council’s training programme, and were managed by the council, then the insurance could cover them.”

“We are looking into this, and we are having those conversations to see if there’s another way around the issue.”

“The work they do is invaluable, and we’re really impressed with their commitment.”