18.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 02, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea fitness teacher retires after more than three decades of classes
News

Burnham-On-Sea fitness teacher retires after more than three decades of classes

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Lisa Dollery

Burnham-On-Sea fitness teacher Lisa Dollery has hung up trainers as she retires after more than three decades.

Lisa has been teaching fitness classes in person and post covid online locally and beyond for 36 years.

She is well known for her gregarious nature, her fun classes and inclusivity and will be missed by all her class participants.

Lisa says: “I have tought Zumba, Pilates, Exercise to music, and toning classes over the years to mention just a few.”

She has recently given ‘a last hoorah’ on Burnham-On-Sea beach in front of the Pavilion, as pictured here. Participants turned up to dance and stretch – and wish Lisa well for the future.

Lisa is focussing on getting her health back, post a back operation and is also enjoying life and allowing more time for travel.

Previous article
West Huntspill Vintage and Classic Car Show returns on Saturday September 14th
Next article
Berrow Parish Council considers council tax rise to fund £32,500 water heating system

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
18.2 ° C
19.6 °
17.4 °
96 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Mon
20 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com