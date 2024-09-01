Burnham-On-Sea fitness teacher retires after more than three decades of classes

Burnham-On-Sea fitness teacher Lisa Dollery has hung up trainers as she retires after more than three decades.

Lisa has been teaching fitness classes in person and post covid online locally and beyond for 36 years.

She is well known for her gregarious nature, her fun classes and inclusivity and will be missed by all her class participants.

Lisa says: “I have tought Zumba, Pilates, Exercise to music, and toning classes over the years to mention just a few.”

She has recently given ‘a last hoorah’ on Burnham-On-Sea beach in front of the Pavilion, as pictured here. Participants turned up to dance and stretch – and wish Lisa well for the future.

Lisa is focussing on getting her health back, post a back operation and is also enjoying life and allowing more time for travel.