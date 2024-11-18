Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club celebrates second place overall as season ends

The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club are celebrating a successful carnival season with a second place overall in their category.

The club’s entry for the 2024 season, called ‘Country Kidz’, proved popular with crowds along the routes of the carnivals in Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Weston, North Petherton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury, winning second place in the ‘juvenile’ category behind Rubalo JCC with ‘Birds of Paradise’.

Hillview’s chair Julia Rosser says: “We came second at the final carnivals over the weekend, giving us the runners-up County Cup at the presentation.”

“And just like that Carnival is over for another year! A massive thank you to everyone that has supported us throughout the year. A lot of hard work and love went into building this year’s amazing cart and our kids did us so proud out on the road.”

“Thank you to The Lighthouse Inn for hosting our end of season party, and supporting us throughout the year with our meetings, rehersals and fun days. The work doesn’t stop here, we’ll be pulling out our Christmas Cart in the next few weeks. We’re also attending the Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday 23rd November.”

“Then after Christmas the work starts again for next years Carnival! There will be loads going on throughout the year, so keep watching to find out where we’ll be.”

She adds: “The supporters of Hillview have been amazing, and without them our job would be so much tougher. So drum roll please to the following people, companies and organisations that have contributed to the continued success of our amazing club this year: DLB Fabrications, Burnham Waste Ltd, The Lighthouse Inn, The Beer Shed, Terry & Jane Rickard, Morley & Phil Tibbs, Jo Bird & Co, John Fowler Sandy Glade, Harvey Gardner, Luke Clark, Burnham-On-Sea.com and Barrett Homes with exceptional donations from: Highbridge Caravan Centre Ltd, Burnham Waste Ltd, Merry Farm, the Town Council, Wilmott Mobility Ltd and Burnham Lions Club.”