PHOTOS: Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club puts finishing touches to new cart

The team at Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club are making the final finishing touches to their new cart ahead of the start of the carnival season this weekend.

Excitement is growing for the club’s members as they prepare to unveil this year’s entry, which is called ‘Country Kidz’.

The cart will appear at the first procession of the season, Bridgwater Carnival, on Saturday 2nd November before appearing at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival on Monday 4th November, which starts at 7.30pm.

The idea for Hillview’s theme came from club member Lexi-Rae, aged 12, and the music suggestion from another member, Liam, aged 15.

The club’s Julia Rosser says: “The Hillview team have been working tirelessly all year fundraising to enable our team to build another amazing entry.”

She adds: “Following our winning entry at all of the seven carnivals on the Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival circuit in 2023, we were overwhelmed with new membership requests and subsequently have a record 24 children performing this year, aged between 9-17 years, with four new members.”

“The build team have yet again exceeded our expectations with their hard work this year, creating more moving parts than ever before, together with enhancing our sound system.”

“Costumes have been made and fitted together with our make-up team add the finishing touches to the cart. Our kids have been rehearsing with our very talented choreographers on an energetic and fun routine for the past five weeks which should keep them warm on cold November nights!”

Julia adds: “The kids of Hillview JCC can’t wait to welcome you into their world of a rural paradise where they are the farmers! Sunflowers light up their world with bees and butterflies fluttering around them. Many scarecrows are needed here to shoo away the very pesky crows that try to spoil their crops of veg, wheat and apples, and invade their pumpkin patch. The music and dance routine celebrates their pride in being a part of keeping our beautiful countryside alive.”

“Our thanks go to our main supporters: DLB Fabrications, Burnham Waste, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Barratt Homes, The Lighthouse Inn, Sandy Glade Holiday Park, Jo Bird, Morley & Phil Tibbs, Warren Farm, Burnham Rugby Club and Wickes, without who this wouldn’t be possible.”

If you would like to help raise funds for next year’s entry, then please visit Hillview JCC on Justgiving.com and donate. Also look out for our Santa cart visiting the streets of Burnham, Highbridge and Huntspill during the evenings in December, together with our weekend visits to local supermarkets white we will be fundraising for us and our nominated charity of Cancer Research UK.