Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market returns today for Christmas event

A craft market featuring local craft makers is set to return to Burnham-On-Sea today, Saturday 14th December.

The Makers Market will be held in Methodist church hall in Burnham’s College Street from 9am-2pm.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Berrow, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists attending this month – we will return in March 2025.”

This month’s stalls include:

• Somerset Natural Soaps

• Lyn,s Embroidery & Resin

• Berry Bakes

• Crafted with Pride

• Community Crafter,s

• Sams Fudge

• Nicky Taylor Glass

• Susan Crichton Wooden toys

• Gifts by Granny

• Resin 8

• Glass Smiles

• Jan Alan Crocheted Animals

• M & W Crafts