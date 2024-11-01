11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Nov 01, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea resident celebrates 31 years of holding Halloween displays
News

Burnham-On-Sea resident celebrates 31 years of holding Halloween displays

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea resident has this week marked her third decade of holding popular Halloween displays local for families at her home.

Morag Croker decorates her whole front garden in Winchester Road with a spooky light display each year while handing out free sweet treats to trick-or-treaters.

“I love Halloween and putting smiles on childrens faces,” Morag told Burnham-On-Sea.com during her 31st annual display on Thursday night, pictured here.

“We had over 500 children visit us this time which was fantastic. It’s really wonderful to see families coming back every year!”

She adds: “Some of the children who came along in the first few years of our displays are now coming along as parents with their own children!”

Pictured: Top: Morag Croker with helper Sandy Ballantyne and, above, with some of the children visiting this week’s 31st Halloween display

