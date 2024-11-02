11.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 02, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea's Berrow Road to close for urgent work to repair water mains...
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road to close for urgent work to repair water mains leak

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

roadworks

A busy Burnham-On-Sea road is set to close for urgent work to repair a water mains leak.

Someret Council says the closure order will enable Bristol Water to carry out works in Berrow Road.

Berrow Road will be closed from the junction with Trinity Rise, southwards for a total distance of 63 metres, from Tuesday 5th November and last until 6th November between the hours for a total of two days.

However, the closure order is scheduled to remain in force for a maximum of 5 days and if the works cannot be completed during that period Somerset Council says it may issue a further 5-day notice.

A diversion route will be in place over the period. For information about the works being carried out, contact Bristol Water on 0345 702 3797 quoting ref number ttro186561N.

Previous article
Complete guide to Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival road closures, start time and procession
Next article
Jetty platform in place for ‘spectacular’ Burnham-On-Sea fireworks display in sea tomorrow

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
11.2 ° C
11.9 °
10.9 °
87 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sat
14 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
14 °
Wed
12 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com