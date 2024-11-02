Burnham-On-Sea’s Berrow Road to close for urgent work to repair water mains leak

A busy Burnham-On-Sea road is set to close for urgent work to repair a water mains leak.

Someret Council says the closure order will enable Bristol Water to carry out works in Berrow Road.

Berrow Road will be closed from the junction with Trinity Rise, southwards for a total distance of 63 metres, from Tuesday 5th November and last until 6th November between the hours for a total of two days.

However, the closure order is scheduled to remain in force for a maximum of 5 days and if the works cannot be completed during that period Somerset Council says it may issue a further 5-day notice.

A diversion route will be in place over the period. For information about the works being carried out, contact Bristol Water on 0345 702 3797 quoting ref number ttro186561N.