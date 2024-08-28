Burnham-On-Sea’s community cafe The Waffle Hub celebrates its second birthday

Burnham-On-Sea’s community cafe The Waffle Hub has celebrated its second birthday this week.
The Community Café, a non-profit making charity that’s based at Burnham Methodist Church in College Street, marked the milestone on Wednesday (August 28th) when its volunteers gathered to celebrate a busy year.
Liz Bennett says: “We have been wonderfully supported by a number of volunteers and have been fortunate to have received grant funding from several sources this year. These enabled us to open 5 days a week from January to July. However, in the absence of further grants we have been forced to reduce our opening hours back to 3 days a week.”
“The Hub caters for a wide range of people and hosts many organisations that provide advice and guidance for people in Burnham. We would like to expand these services again as soon as possible, and to this end we have launched a Just Giving page where anyone can donate to the charity via https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/wafflehub.”
“All donations, large or small will help to ensure the future of the Hub. Thank you for your support this year.”
Waffle Hub community groups:
Citizens Advice Somerset (CAB)
10am to 1pm / every Monday
Digital/IT Support & Advice
12pm to 2pm – every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Board Games
10am to 12pm – every Monday
Community Employment Hub
10am to 12pm / 2nd Monday of month
Homeless & Rough Sleeper Nursing Service
9.30am to 11.30am / every Tuesday
Somerset Sight Support Group
10.30am to 12pm / 3rd Tuesday of month
Burnham & Weston Energy – Advice
10am to 12pm / 3rd Tuesday of month
Versus Arthritis – Advice
10am to 12pm / 3rd Tuesday of month
Somerset Carers’ Support Group
10am to 11.30am / 4th Tuesday of month
Free Cooking Classes (to book an appointment please call 07707 865085)
3.30pm to 5pm / every Tuesday – term time only
Spark’s Digital Cafe
10am to 12pm / every Wednesday
Clothes Bank
10am to 2pm / every Wednesday
The Repair Cafe
10am to 1pm / 1st Wednesday of month
Purple Pain (Fibromyalgia) – Support Group
10.30am to 12pm / 1st Wednesday of month
Knit’n’Natter
2pm to 4pm / every Wednesday
Glut Table
Fresh Fruit/Veg/Groceries
ARC
Liaise with in regards to rough sleepers
Foodbank
Official referral partner
Pay It Forward
Scheme to help those in need for food from cafe