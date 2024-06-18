12.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jun 19, 2024
News

Burnham’s Serendipity Singers to hold concert for Secret World Wildlife Rescue on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea choir is set to hold a concert raising funds for a local wildife charity.

The Serendipity Singers will be performing at Highbridge Community Hall on Saturday 22nd June from 3-5pm, in aid of local wildlife charity Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

They will be performing a number of well-known pieces, including a selection from South Pacific and some ABBA songs.

A few of their members will be providing solos to add variety to the programme and there will also be opportunity for community singing.

The concert runs from 3-5pm and consists of two 40-minute performances with an interval where attendees can enjoy free refreshments.

Tickets cost £6 and are available to purchase in advance from the Secret World charity shop on Burnham-On-Sea High Street. Tickets may also be available on the day depending on availability.

The concert is a follow-up to the choir’s first charity performance in autumn 2023, which raised £750 for local group Music for the Memory.

Representatives from Secret World Wildlife Rescue will be there on the day to provide more information about the charity. Photo Mike Lang.

