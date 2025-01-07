Driver rescued from crashed car by Burnham-On-Sea fire crew

Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater fire crews were called to an early morning crash on the M5 motorway today (Tuesday, January 7th).

A car left the carriageway and ended up in a hedge, prompting the call-out at 5.45am.

A spokesman says: “Fire Control mobilised crews from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater to a report of a road traffic collision on the M5 Northbound Junction 22 – 23.”

“The crew confirmed that there was one person still within the vehicle which had left the carriageway and collided with a hedge.”

“The person within the vehicle was successfully rescued by crew using hydraulic cutting spreaders, V-Struts and a triple extension ladder.”

“The driver of the vehicle was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”