Four Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community building projects share £6,630 financial boost

Four community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to share a financial boost of more than £6,600, it has been confirmed this week.

Councillors on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council decided at a meeting on Monday (June 25th) that funds from the local Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), comprising of local housing developer contributions, will be earmarked to the four organisations below:

Burnham United Football Club – £1,630 for the refurbishment of its club house

Sedgemoor Community Partnership (Morland Community Hub in Highbridge) – £1,000 for a bat survey to enable its rebuild project to proceed

St John’s Church, Highbridge – £2,000 towards preparatory drawings and a survey for a project delivering major roof repairs

Highbridge War Memorial Trust, Southwell House & Gardens – £2,000 for the purchase of key upgrades including furniture

Cllr Ganesh Gudka explained that the four infrastructure projects all qualify for local CIL funding and councillors unanimously supported the four applications.

The Town Council’s Finance and Governance Committee had recommended earlier this month that the funds for the projects should come from the CIL funding instead of the council’s own limited grants budget, as we reported here.