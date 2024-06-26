16.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jun 27, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsFour Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community building projects share £6,630 financial boost
News

Four Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge community building projects share £6,630 financial boost

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Four community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are set to share a financial boost of more than £6,600, it has been confirmed this week.

Councillors on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council decided at a meeting on Monday (June 25th) that funds from the local Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), comprising of local housing developer contributions, will be earmarked to the four organisations below:

  • Burnham United Football Club – £1,630 for the refurbishment of its club house
  • Sedgemoor Community Partnership (Morland Community Hub in Highbridge) – £1,000 for a bat survey to enable its rebuild project to proceed
  • St John’s Church, Highbridge – £2,000 towards preparatory drawings and a survey for  a project delivering major roof repairs
  • Highbridge War Memorial Trust, Southwell House & Gardens – £2,000 for the purchase of key upgrades including furniture

Cllr Ganesh Gudka explained that the four infrastructure projects all qualify for local CIL funding and councillors unanimously supported the four applications.

The Town Council’s Finance and Governance Committee had recommended earlier this month that the funds for the projects should come from the CIL funding instead of the council’s own limited grants budget, as we reported here.

Previous article
‘Plain to see’ there won’t be a Conservative Government after July 4th says Burnham’s former MP

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
16.7 ° C
18.2 °
15.9 °
91 %
2.7kmh
41 %
Thu
17 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com