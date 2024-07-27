Highbridge campervan hire company expands fleet and announces local partnership

A Highbridge campervan hire company has expanded its services with its growing fleet.

GM Campers, based at the Oaktree Business Park in Highbridge, has added two new motorhomes.

This expansion not only enhances GM Campers offering but also marks an important milestone in its ongoing sales partnership with Westcountry Motorhomes.

Michelle Rellis, Director at GM Campers, says: “In conjunction with the expansion of our fleet, GM Campers is pleased to announce a strengthened sales partnership with Westcountry Motorhomes.”

“This relationship has been instrumental in sourcing our new motorhomes and ensures that we continue to offer the latest and most reliable vehicles to our customers.”

“By purchasing from Westcountry Motorhomes, we maintain a high standard of quality and innovation in our fleet, aligning with our mission to provide exceptional travel experiences.”

Michelle adds: “Our growth and the addition of ‘Daisy’ and ‘Lou Lou’ are exciting developments for GM Campers.”

“Our enhanced partnership with Westcountry Motorhomes plays a crucial role in this expansion, allowing us to offer beautiful motorhomes that meet our high standards.”

“Daisy features a chic, modern interior and advanced amenities designed to provide an unparalleled travel experience. Lou Lou offers a spacious and stylish layout, giving ease of driving through small villages and towns, without worry!”

