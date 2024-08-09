New Burnham and Highbridge history booklet unveiled featuring photos of yesteryear

A new Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge history booklet has been published this month featuring local photos, poems and posters from over the last century.

Burnham Heritage Group has published the new 44-page publication called ‘Burnham and Highbridge Memories’.

Ann Popham from Burnham Heritage Group says: “It’s the latest in our continuing series of booiklets featuring photos and potems featuring local people, events and buildings from over the decades.”

Copies of the publication are available free of charge, thanks to funding from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, at Burnham tourist information centre on the seafront, Superchips, GW Hurley’s paper shop, the bag shop and Burnham Library.

She thanked all those who contributed photos to the latest publication.