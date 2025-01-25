6.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jan 25, 2025
News

New Burnham-On-Sea tattoo studio opened by award-winning tattoo artist

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A multi-award winning tattoo artist has opened a new studio in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

Dan Lewis has launched the New Beginnings Tattoo Studio at 7 College Street, pictured here.

“With the help and support of close family, friends, the premises has recently undergone a substantial transformation to create a modern, bespoke and comfortable tattooing environment,” says Dan.

“New Beginnings Tattoo Studio aims to bring a warm, unique and relaxed atmosphere for all its clients.”

Dan says he’s built up a network of fellow award-winning artists who will be making regular guest spots at the studio which will be announced on his social media.

He thanks his clients for their “invaluable understanding and loyalty along the way.”

