New hobby and modelling shop opens in Burnham-On-Sea

A new hobby supplies and modelling shop has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

Owner Craig Luck has renovated the old Rosemary’s Florist shop in Regent Street into a new, family run hobby supply and model shop called Crusader Games.

“We’ve had a busy start – it’s something new for Burnham. We are stocking many of the top branded paints and supplies, as well as a huge selection of tabletop games like Warhammer, Pokémon and more,” says Craig.

“We have gone ahead with a soft opening this month and our official opening will be in the first week of January.”

He added that there is a community gaming table at the premises for local people to come and use.