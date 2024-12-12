5.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Dec 12, 2024
News

New hobby and modelling shop opens in Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new hobby supplies and modelling shop has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this month.

Owner Craig Luck has renovated the old Rosemary’s Florist shop in Regent Street into a new, family run hobby supply and model shop called Crusader Games.

“We’ve had a busy start – it’s something new for Burnham. We are stocking many of the top branded paints and supplies, as well as a huge selection of tabletop games like Warhammer, Pokémon and more,” says Craig.

“We have gone ahead with a soft opening this month and our official opening will be in the first week of January.”

He added that there is a community gaming table at the premises for local people to come and use.

