News

New West Huntspill car boot sales to be held on Saturdays

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A new weekly car boot sale is set to launch in West Huntspill and be held every Saturday.

The first West Huntspill Car Boot Sale will be held today (Saturday August 24th) between 10am and 2pm. Sellers will be able to access the site from 9am.

It is being held in a field next to the A38 opposite The Woodpile (TA9 3RH) near Sedgemoor Crematorium.

Sales will be held on 24th August, plus 7th/14th/21st/27th September.

Sellers can buy a pitch for £5 and buyers and parking is £1. Dogs are allowed on site. More details on 07561186270.

Four convicted of offences linked to drugs supply line from Manchester to Somerset
Burnham-On-Sea seafront rescue services day to be held on Sunday

