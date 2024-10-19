Part of Burnham-On-Sea High Street will temporarily close on Monday for road repair work

Parts of Burnham-On-Sea High Street will be temporarily closed to traffic on Monday (October 21st) during road repair works.

Somerset Council says the closure will affect the High Street, from the junction with College Street to the junction with Abingdon Street, and Abingdon Street from the junction with High Street to the junction with Pier Street.

Businesses will be open as usual.

The council says the work is expected to be undertaken on 21st October between the hours of 8am-5pm.

The closure order will enable Kier to carry out jetting works on behalf of Somerset Highways. Somerset Council is implementing the closure under Section 14 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, allowing Kier to carry out the works on behalf of Somerset Highways.

It says the closure is necessary to ensure public safety and prevent potential road damage.

Further information about the works can be obtained by contacting Somerset Highways at 0300 123 2224, quoting reference number ttro989556N

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s understanding and co-operation.