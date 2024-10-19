14 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 20, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPart of Burnham-On-Sea High Street will temporarily close on Monday for road...
News

Part of Burnham-On-Sea High Street will temporarily close on Monday for road repair work

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Parts of Burnham-On-Sea High Street will be temporarily closed to traffic on Monday (October 21st) during road repair works.

Somerset Council says the closure will affect the High Street, from the junction with College Street to the junction with Abingdon Street, and Abingdon Street from the junction with High Street to the junction with Pier Street.

Businesses will be open as usual.

The council says the work is expected to be undertaken on 21st October between the hours of 8am-5pm.

The closure order will enable Kier to carry out jetting works on behalf of Somerset Highways. Somerset Council is implementing the closure under Section 14 (1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, allowing Kier to carry out the works on behalf of Somerset Highways.

It says the closure is necessary to ensure public safety and prevent potential road damage.

Further information about the works can be obtained by contacting Somerset Highways at 0300 123 2224, quoting reference number ttro989556N

The council apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciates the public’s understanding and co-operation.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks display set to return two weeks today

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
moderate rain
14 ° C
14.8 °
13 °
90 %
4.5kmh
100 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
15 °
Thu
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com