Burnham-On-Sea newlyweds given RNLI guard of honour outside church

A newly-married couple from Burnham-On-Sea were given a guard of honour by lifeboat crewmembers at the weekend.
Burnham RNLI’s helm Matt Edwards tied the knot with fiancé Abbey on Saturday (31st August) at East Huntspill Church.
After their traditional service and the signing of the register, they left the church to see a group of lifeboat crew and well-wishers were formed in two lines outside the church door with an archway of oars, as pictured here.
The happy couple walked to the end of the lines accompanied by congratulatory applause from lifeboat volunteers and wedding guests.
Matt said afterwards: “Both Abbey and I were completely taken aback when we walked out of the church to find my fellow crew members and friends forming a guard of honour. We had no idea it was happening. It was a lovely surprise.”
And Burnham Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies added: “It was an absolute pleasure for us to perform a guard of honour for Matt and Abbey’s special day.”
He adds: “Matt has been a great servant to the RNLI so this was our special thanks to him.”
“Both bride and groom looked surprised to see us there as the church doors opened, but a surprise I am glad to say that they really appreciated.”
Pictured: Matt and Abbey leaving the church through the guard of honour