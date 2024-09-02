Burnham-On-Sea newlyweds given RNLI guard of honour outside church

A newly-married couple from Burnham-On-Sea were given a guard of honour by lifeboat crewmembers at the weekend.

Burnham RNLI’s helm Matt Edwards tied the knot with fiancé Abbey on Saturday (31st August) at East Huntspill Church.

After their traditional service and the signing of the register, they left the church to see a group of lifeboat crew and well-wishers were formed in two lines outside the church door with an archway of oars, as pictured here.

The happy couple walked to the end of the lines accompanied by congratulatory applause from lifeboat volunteers and wedding guests.