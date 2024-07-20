PHOTOS: Rain fails to dampen spirits at Brent Knoll Music on the Green

Dozens of villagers flocked to Brent Knoll’s Music On The Green on Saturday evening (July 20th) as a wet day of weather failed to halt the event.

Popular Burnham-On-Sea band Six Machine performed on the village green, as pictured here.

A spokesperson says: “We were thrilled to welcome back Six Machine, a local band with a collection of upbeat rock, pop, funk and disco hits, celebrating the greatest musical artists in the world. We thank everyone for supporting the event once again.”





Pictured: The scenes at Brent Knoll Music On The Green on Saturday evening