Somerset Council unveils updated plans for devolution from central government

Somerset Council has this week unveiled new plans for devolution from central government.

Along with Dorset and Wiltshire Councils, it has revised its Expression of Interest in devolution, committing to a Mayoral Combined Authority for the Heart of Wessex region.

The plans do not involve merging the councils together but would instead hand down powers and decision making from central government to new “local partnership” areas.

The councils have said the plans will unlock “significant opportunities for our communities through local empowerment and collaboration”.

It is hoped they will result in better funding deals, and allow the local economy to grow.

In a joint statement, the leaders of Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire Councils, Cllr Nick Ireland, Cllr Bill Revans, and Cllr Richard Clewer, said: “We have submitted a revised Expression of Interest to central government for the Heart of Wessex devolution deal.

“This submission reflects our shared vision for unlocking significant opportunities for our communities through local empowerment and collaboration.

“This is not a merger of the three councils, all three will remain separate local authorities. Devolution is the handing down of powers and decision making from central government to new ‘local partnership’ areas. The make-up of the individual councils who may work together will not change.

“Whilst our preference would be for not having a mayor, Government has made it clear that all devolution deals will end up with Mayoral Combined Authorities.

“Ultimately, this model will help secure better funding deals for our region; therefore, our revised proposal aligns with this approach, and we have set out our commitment and intent for a directly elected mayoral governance system.

“This proposal ensures clear, accountable leadership to drive economic growth, improve public services, and invest in vital infrastructure across the region, working closely with the leaders of the constituent councils.

“The Heart of Wessex encompasses a region of significant potential, and we feel that devolution at scale can support our ambitions to ensure our local economy thrives and is supported by a skilled, secure and well-paid workforce.

“Mayoral devolution also offers the opportunity to develop a long-term investment plan for the critical infrastructure our counties need with the ability to bring in additional private sector investment.

“We have made clear our strong desire to be considered in the first tranche of devolution deals, recognising the commitment of our councils to lead change in local government and move forward as swiftly as possible.

“With a population of approximately 1.5 million, we believe the Heart of Wessex presents a realistic and ambitious offer which can redefine local decision-making and partnership across the patch, offering the Government an opportunity to showcase what devolution can offer to the region and to the wider UK.

“The Heart of Wessex has real strengths in sectors such as defence, digital, life sciences and clean energy, and devolution will help ensure the success of these sectors in kickstarting economic growth, making Britain a clean energy superpower and breaking down barriers to opportunity.

“Once an outline of proposals has been agreed with central government, we will need to share these with residents and will be seeking feedback on the detail of any arrangements as part of a formal consultation.”

If the devolution proposal is approved, Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire councils will continue to exist and have the same responsibilities as they do now. The offer to BCP Council and Swindon Borough Council to join the Heart of Wessex partnership remains open.