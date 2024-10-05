12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Oct 06, 2024
News

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association unveils ‘Field of the Year’ 2024 winners

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association has announced the winners of its annual ‘Field of the Year Awards’ to recognise parish councils and volunteers for their work in maintaining them to a high standard.

During its annual awards presentation evening in Woolavington on Friday evening (October 4th), the association commended various facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The winners were presented with awards by guest Charlie Taylor from BBC Radio Somerset, as pictured here.

Large Fields

1)  Wembdon Parish Council – Homberg Way Playing Field

2)  Cheddar Parish Council – Sharpham Road Playing Field

3)= Crewkerne Town Council – Happy Valley Playing Field

3)= Trull Parish Council – King George V Playing Field, Church Road.

HC Lympsham Parish Council – Lympsham Village Green & Cricket Field

HC Axbridge Town Council – Furlong Recreation Field

HC Churchill Playing Field, Ladymead Close

HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark

HC Wiveliscombe – War Memorial Recreation Ground, West Road

HC Dulverton Sportsfield, Millham Lane

HC Creech St Michael Parish Council – QEII Recreation Field

HC Nether Stowey Village Hall & Playing Field Committee – Recreation Field

HC – Crewkerne Town Council – Henhayes Recreation Ground

Play Areas

1) Woolavington Playing Fields Association – Higher Road Play Area

2) Dulverton Town Council – Kings Corner Play Area

3)= St Cuthbert Out Parish Council – Dulcote Recreation Ground, Durston Road

3)= Othery Parish Council – North Lane Play Area

HC Mark Parish Council – Vole Road Play Area

HC Nunney Parish Council – Berry Hill Play Area

Volunteer of the year

Stuart Smith of Woolavington Community Foundation CIO

