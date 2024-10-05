Somerset Playing Fields’ Association unveils ‘Field of the Year’ 2024 winners

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association has announced the winners of its annual ‘Field of the Year Awards’ to recognise parish councils and volunteers for their work in maintaining them to a high standard.
During its annual awards presentation evening in Woolavington on Friday evening (October 4th), the association commended various facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.
The winners were presented with awards by guest Charlie Taylor from BBC Radio Somerset, as pictured here.
Large Fields
1) Wembdon Parish Council – Homberg Way Playing Field
2) Cheddar Parish Council – Sharpham Road Playing Field
3)= Crewkerne Town Council – Happy Valley Playing Field
3)= Trull Parish Council – King George V Playing Field, Church Road.
HC Lympsham Parish Council – Lympsham Village Green & Cricket Field
HC Axbridge Town Council – Furlong Recreation Field
HC Churchill Playing Field, Ladymead Close
HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark
HC Wiveliscombe – War Memorial Recreation Ground, West Road
HC Dulverton Sportsfield, Millham Lane
HC Creech St Michael Parish Council – QEII Recreation Field
HC Nether Stowey Village Hall & Playing Field Committee – Recreation Field
HC – Crewkerne Town Council – Henhayes Recreation Ground
Play Areas
1) Woolavington Playing Fields Association – Higher Road Play Area
2) Dulverton Town Council – Kings Corner Play Area
3)= St Cuthbert Out Parish Council – Dulcote Recreation Ground, Durston Road
3)= Othery Parish Council – North Lane Play Area
HC Mark Parish Council – Vole Road Play Area
HC Nunney Parish Council – Berry Hill Play Area
Volunteer of the year
Stuart Smith of Woolavington Community Foundation CIO