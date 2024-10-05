Somerset Playing Fields’ Association unveils ‘Field of the Year’ 2024 winners

Somerset Playing Fields’ Association has announced the winners of its annual ‘Field of the Year Awards’ to recognise parish councils and volunteers for their work in maintaining them to a high standard.

During its annual awards presentation evening in Woolavington on Friday evening (October 4th), the association commended various facilities in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The winners were presented with awards by guest Charlie Taylor from BBC Radio Somerset, as pictured here.

Large Fields

1) Wembdon Parish Council – Homberg Way Playing Field

2) Cheddar Parish Council – Sharpham Road Playing Field

3)= Crewkerne Town Council – Happy Valley Playing Field

3)= Trull Parish Council – King George V Playing Field, Church Road.

HC Lympsham Parish Council – Lympsham Village Green & Cricket Field

HC Axbridge Town Council – Furlong Recreation Field

HC Churchill Playing Field, Ladymead Close

HC Allerford Village Hall & Recreation Ground – Harepark

HC Wiveliscombe – War Memorial Recreation Ground, West Road

HC Dulverton Sportsfield, Millham Lane

HC Creech St Michael Parish Council – QEII Recreation Field

HC Nether Stowey Village Hall & Playing Field Committee – Recreation Field

HC – Crewkerne Town Council – Henhayes Recreation Ground

Play Areas

1) Woolavington Playing Fields Association – Higher Road Play Area

2) Dulverton Town Council – Kings Corner Play Area

3)= St Cuthbert Out Parish Council – Dulcote Recreation Ground, Durston Road

3)= Othery Parish Council – North Lane Play Area

HC Mark Parish Council – Vole Road Play Area

HC Nunney Parish Council – Berry Hill Play Area

Volunteer of the year

Stuart Smith of Woolavington Community Foundation CIO