The White Horse Inn in village of Mark wins title of Somerset Wedding Venue of the Year 2024

A country pub in a village near Burnham-On-Sea is celebrating after winning the title of Somerset Wedding Venue of the Year at a business awards event.

The White Horse Inn, a country pub and wedding venue in the village of Mark, has been awarded the prestigious title of Somerset Wedding Venue of the Year 2024 by Business Awards UK.

The pub’s Callum McKenzie says: “This accolade is a testament to the unique charm and flexibility that the White Horse brings to every wedding celebration. Nestled in the heart of rural Somerset, this family-run business is celebrated for its meticulously maintained gardens, which provide an enchanting setting for weddings.”

He adds that the White Horse Inn offers an exclusive venue hire, ensuring complete privacy and a dedicated space for each celebration.

The management team, comprising of four family members, has many years of expertise in fine dining, hospitality, weddings, and event management, enabling them to provide tailor-made, bespoke weddings.

With a wedding license covering both indoor and outdoor ceremonies, the venue can accommodate up to 60 standing or 50 seated guests indoors, and up to 500 guests outdoors. The option to hire marquees from local family-run company Abbas Marquees ensures that even larger ceremonies can be held comfortably, regardless of the weather.

Callum adds: “Like many pubs across the UK, the White Horse Inn has faced the challenges brought by COVID-19 and the evolving pub industry. Through hard work and resilience, the team has embraced change and diversified their offerings. The transformation from a village pub to a versatile venue for dining, functions, events, and weddings is a testament to their dedication and innovative spirit.”

“Receiving the Somerset Wedding Venue of the Year 2024 award is a significant milestone in the White Horse Inn’s journey. The management extends heartfelt gratitude to their dedicated staff, loyal customers, and the many happy couples who have trusted them with their wedding celebrations. This recognition encourages the team to continue striving for excellence and to create many more memorable experiences in the future.”

For more information about the White Horse Inn and weddings click here.