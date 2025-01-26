Two Met Office weather warnings issued for Burnham area today

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for the region, including the Burnham-On-Sea area, today (Sunday, January 26th).

The first warning for high winds is in place from 8am on Sunday until 3pm on Sunday afternoon.

A second consecutive yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in force from 8am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

A Met Office spokesman says: “A further period of strong south to southeasterly winds accompanied by some heavy rain is expected to move into the southwest on Sunday morning, then spread to other southern and western areas through the day. Winds are likely to gust 50 to 60 mph quite widely, and around some exposed coasts and hills gusts to 70 mph are possible.”

“A period of heavy rain is likely to affect central and southern England and much of Wales during Sunday morning followed by some heavy, thundery showers. Quite widely, 10-20 mm will fall, with locally nearer 30-50 mm over high ground, particularly over exposed south or southeast-facing upslopes.”

“It’s then possible that a further spell of heavy rain may develop and affect parts of England and Wales on Sunday evening, clearing early Monday and should this be the case a few places may see as much as 80 mm of rainfall in total. Given recent heavy rain, this extra rainfall could lead to some local surface water and river flooding.”