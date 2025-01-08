Village store and post office near Burnham-On-Sea seeks new operator

A village store and post office near Burnham-On-Sea has gone on sale.

Property firm Christie & Co has been instructed to market the leasehold of the store based in Church Street in the village of Mark with an asking price of £125,000.

The agent says the store is well-established and popular, serving the local and wider communities by stocking and selling everyday essentials and food-to-go, as well as providing post office services.

It also has customer car parking to the front of the building, and three-bedroom owners’ accommodation with a garden.