0.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jan 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsVillage store and post office near Burnham-On-Sea seeks new operator
News

Village store and post office near Burnham-On-Sea seeks new operator

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A village store and post office near Burnham-On-Sea has gone on sale.

Property firm Christie & Co has been instructed to market the leasehold of the store based in Church Street in the village of Mark with an asking price of £125,000.

The agent says the store is well-established and popular, serving the local and wider communities by stocking and selling everyday essentials and food-to-go, as well as providing post office services.

It also has customer car parking to the front of the building, and three-bedroom owners’ accommodation with a garden.

Previous article
£51 Council Tax hike in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge proposed by town council
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns today to fix household items for free

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

Eddy Van Man

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
0.9 ° C
1.6 °
-0.6 °
88 %
2kmh
80 %
Wed
3 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
2 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
2 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com