NHS says 100,000 Somerset people are still to come forward for COVID vaccinations

The NHS in Somerset is warning that COVID-19 hospital admissions in England are continuing to rise and with only a month left to get a vaccination, it is encouraging those who are eligible but not yet vaccinated to book an appointment at a clinic, GP or pharmacy or visit one of the walk-in clinics.

NHS Somerset has reached and important milestone in the autumn winter vaccination programme, with 50% of eligible residents in Somerset now vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are still many people who are missing out extra protection as we head into winter.

The winter vaccination programme plays a vital role in reducing the spread of serious illnesses with COVID-19 being offered alongside flu this year.

Shona Turnbull-Kirk, the Senior Reporting Officer for Vaccinations at NHS Somerset, commented: “Vaccinating 50% of those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine is a fantastic achievement, and we’re urging those who haven’t yet come forward to do so. Our dedicated vaccination teams are working hard to provide convenient times and accessible locations to make it easy for you to attend.”

“We know that immunity fades over time and these viruses change each year. If you are vaccinated and catch flu or COVID-19 this winter, you are likely to have milder symptoms and recover faster, cutting your risk of being hospitalised.”

“Don’t put it off, book your appointment today and protect yourself and your loved ones ahead of the festive period.”

Who is eligible?

Those eligible for a winter COVID-19 vaccination are:

residents in a care home for older adults

all adults aged 65 years and over

Those aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group

frontline health and social care workers and staff in care homes for older adults

How to get vaccinated

Appointments are available at GP surgeries, pharmacies, and designated vaccination clinics across Somerset. Many locations offer flexible hours, including weekends, to make it as easy as possible for everyone to attend.

All eligible adults can book their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations by visiting www.nhs.uk/seasonalvaccinations, on the NHS App or by calling 119.