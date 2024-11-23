Full schedule for today’s Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights switch-on event inside Ritz Club

ITV West newsreader Alex Lovell and the Mayor will switch on Burnham-On-Sea’s Christmas lights during a special event that has moved into the Ritz Social Club today (Saturday, November 23rd) due to the forecast of stormy weather.

Organisers from Burnham Chamber of Trade say the event has moved into The Ritz after the Met Office warned of heavy rain and wind today due to Storm Bert.

The planned outdoor activities will not proceed, but free festive performances will start at 12.30pm from local choirs and performers inside the Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street, open to all.

Special guest ITV West Country newsreader Alex Lovell and the town’s Mayor will switch on the lights at 6pm during a day of festive fun and entertainment — see full times below.

Performances by the Town Band, Rock Choir, local community groups, choirs and schools, will be held from 12.30pm, and there will be a special visit by Santa at 3pm, in the run-up to the lights switch-on with the ITV news host, pictured above, at 6pm.

An LED light show is due to be held just after the 6pm switch-on with festive stilt walkers, a giant reindeer and The Grinch also appearing through the day.

There will also be a chance to meet Santa and receive a free child’s gift when he arrives at 3pm at the Ritz Social Club, helped by Burnham Rotary Club. Hillview Carnival Club will also be in attendance with children’s activities.

Full timings for the Christmas lights switch-on:

All activities at The Ritz Social Club:

12.30pm Chantelle Lake – singer on stage

1.00pm Berrow Primary – choir on stage

1.30pm Radical Priest – TKASA school band on stage

2.00pm Mary Lawrence – Singers on stage

2.30pm Burnham and Highbridge Town Band – Festive tunes in front of the stage

3pm Santa arrives with Burnham Rotary Club, Santa and helpers

3.15pm Santa’s grotto with a free gift for children with Burnham Rotary Club

3.15pm Brent Knoll School – Choir on stage

3.35pm Marty Davis – ‘3 Wishes for Christmas’ film singer

4.00pm Lisa Jane School of Dance – in front of stage

4.30pm St Andrew’s School – choir on stage

4.50pm Chantelle Lake – singer on stage

5.05pm Buffy Davis actress of ‘3 wishes for Christmas’ interview on stage

5.10pm Rock Choir – Main stage

5.50pm VIPs arrive on stage:

Alex Lovell of ITV West News

Sharon Perry: Mayor

Alistair Murray: Town Crier

Mia Olivia Janicka: Carnival Queen

Buffy Davis: Film actress of ‘3 Wishes for Christmas’

Lights switch-on with VIPs followed by ROCK CHOIR & FESTIVE LED LIGHT SHOW

Film actress Buffy Davis will also be appearing on the stage at the Ritz at around 5pm to promote the the new Christmas movie ‘3 Wishes For Christmas’, which will be shown at a charity screening in the Ritz Cinema during the evening, as reported here.

The community event is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Burnham Rotary Club, local groups and organisations, plus local businesses including the Ritz Social Club.

In a statement, the Chamber of Trade says: “Due to the forecast of high winds and rain, we needed to make some adjustments to put people’s safety first and move the event inside. These decisions are never taken lightly and several options were considered to adhere to event insurance and risk management.”