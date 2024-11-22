Burnham-On-Sea to see high winds and heavy rain as Storm Bert prompts new weather warning

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have been warned to expect high winds and heavy rain as a result of Storm Bert this weekend.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office from 6am on Saturday morning through to 11.45pm on Sunday night.

Winds gusting up to 60mph are forecast to hit the area, along with torrential rain.

The Met Office says: “Heavy rain associated with Storm Bert may cause some travel disruption and flooding this weekend.”

“Heavy rainfall will affect much of the UK this weekend. Rain is expected to develop during Saturday morning across southwest and southern England, becoming particularly heavy and persistent overnight and into Sunday.”

“Accumulations of 50-75 mm are expected to fall fairly widely during this time. Strong southerly winds will accompany the heavy rain and may locally exacerbate impacts. Rain will become less extensive through Sunday as it erratically clears eastwards.”

