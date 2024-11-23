New life-saving defibrillator installed at McDonald’s drive-thru in Highbridge

A new public access defibrillator has been unveiled at Highbridge’s McDonald’s drive-thru this week.

The new equipment has been installed in the McDonald’s restaurant at the Oaktree Business Park after being purchased by franchisee Amy Cridland.

“A couple of members of my team and family suffer from heart conditions so for me installing a defib gives great peace of mind that everyone has access to life-saving equipment when it is needed,” Amy told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The vital equipment can be used to help people who are in cardiac arrest. This can lead to substantially improved survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.”

“It has been introduced in the customer facing area of the restaurant for the protection of our customers, local businesses and the team.”

“In my previous role as Director of Operations for McDonald’s I worked with Lifeaid to install defibs into all corporate-owned restaurants and that action has since saved 15 lives.”

The team at the Highbridge outlet have all been trained on how to use it.