New festive movie filmed locally to be screened on day of Burnham Christmas lights switch-on

A special screening of a new Christmas movie filmed in the Burnham-On-Sea area is to be held on the day of the town’s Christmas lights switch-on with a special visit by one of its stars.

‘3 Wishes for Christmas’ is warm festive romantic comedy following a young woman who spends Christmas with her best friend and her family.

She finds herself falling for the handsome brother but overhears a conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend, and misinterprets it. When he finds out what happened, he has to pull out all the stops and get to the airport before she flies home so he can tell her that he’s fallen just as much for her.

Scenes for the film were shot at several locations in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area, including at Apex Park earlier this year.

A special screening of the new film is to be held at Burnham’s Ritz Cinema on Saturday November 23rd at 6.45pm after the Christmas lights switch-on, with profits going to charity. Tickets can be booked here.

The film stars Mark Arnold (Teenwolf, Blade Runner 2049), Buffy Davis (Anna Karenina, The Machinist), Anita Dobson (Eastenders, Doctor Who), Katie Sheridan (The Royal Nanny, Give Them Wings) and newcomers Christine During (Christmas at the Holiday Inn, Melodrive) and Jacob Anderton (Ship of the Damned, Firecracker).

It is directed by Monika Gergelova, who also oversaw last year’s locally-shot festive movie Christmas at the Holly Day Inn, and Michael Morris (Shepherd Code, The Last Nosferatu).

“It is a true family classic that promises to deliver Christmas in every scene!” says Monika.

One of the film’s stars, Buffy Davis, will be appearing at Burnham’s lights switch-on event at around 5pm in the lead-up to the switch-on at 6pm.

Buffy has worked at the National, The Old Vic, The Young Vic and extensively in radio drama, audio books and voice overs.

Buffy’s credits include: Anna Karenina, Doc Martin, The Night Manager, and she is the voice of Jolene, the sexy, perspicacious landlady of The Bull in The Archers.