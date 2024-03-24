Scenes for a new Christmas movie have been shot during filming in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge over the last few days.

The new romantic comedy, called 3 Wishes for Christmas, was filmed at Apex Park on Saturday when residents got into the festive spirit as extras during filming of a Christmas fun run.

The colourful opening scenes for the movie were shot next to Apex Park’s lakes, as pictured here, complete with fake snow – much to the surprise of visitors!

Further scenes were shot at Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield near Highbridge on Friday and also previously elswehere in Somerset – in Frome and Sherborne.

M&M Film Productions, which also filmed the locally-produced ‘Christmas At The Holly Day Inn’ movie last year, is producing the new film.

It stars Anita Dobson, Mark Arnold, Buffy Davis and Jacob Anderton, plus Christine During and Katie Sheridan. Christine and Katie are pictured above during Saturday’s filming at Apex Park.

Directed by Monika Gergelova and Michael Morris, the film is scheduled to be released later in 2024 in time for Christmas viewing in cinemas and on streaming services.

Monika told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Filming has gone really well and was a lot of fun on Saturday despite the windy, showery weather.”

“We had a great turnout of dozens of local people who got into the festive spirit for the Christmas fun run, which will be part of our opening scenes. A big thank you goes to all of them for taking part on a chilly day.”

She says the film will be a ‘warm, romantic comedy’ with a Christmas theme. In the film, a young woman visits a friend’s family for Christmas and develops feelings for her brother but misunderstands a conversation between him and an ex and he pursues her to an airport where he confesses his mutual feelings for her.