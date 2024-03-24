20 of the UK’s top land yachting enthusiasts headed to Brean beach when the British Land Yachting Championships returned on Friday (March 22nd).

The National Land Yachting Regatta, hosted by Brean Land Yacht Club, was due to continue on Saturday March 23rd but high winds led to the second day being cancelled.

Brean Land Yachting Club’s Derek George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great day’s racing on Friday and managed to fit in a series of races.”

“There were 20 pilots from around the country taking part – from Yorkshire and Preston to Cambridge and local members.”

Derek said Saturday’s blustery conditions saw winds of over 45mph, meaning the second day’s action did not take place.

Derek’s son, Craig George, from Watchfield near Highbridge was delighted to win the standart class. Dave Green won the Mini class. And Tim Spears, a Brean member, won the class 3 category for large yachts.

Pictured: The action on Brean beach on Friday