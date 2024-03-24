Detectives investigating a serious assault in Bridgwater in the early hours of Saturday morning (23rd March) are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were called shortly before 1.15am by the ambulance service to a report that a man had been punched to the floor and knocked unconscious outside the Palace Nightclub in Penel Orlieu, Bridgwater.

A spokesman says: “The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening but are believed to be life-changing. His family have been informed.”

“A 31-year-old man from Bridgwater has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm without intent and remains in police custody.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage of it which could help Police with their investigation should contact them on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224074760, or complete the online appeals form.