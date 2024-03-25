More than 40 members and guests of Burnham’s Moose Lodge have attended its annual ladies night at Brean Country Club.

The evening started with officers and their ladies being clapped in before being seated at the long top table, and gifts being presented to the ladies.

After grace was delivered by Legion Liaison Officer Fellow Chris Harris, the club catering staff table-served three course set menu meals, to a background of soft music.

“During the after-meal coffees, after dinner speeches were given and loyal toasts, which were announced by Toastmaster Legion 8 President Terry Cornelius. The Loyal Toast was delivered by Lodge President Alan Flower, who also announced the Toast to Moose International,” says a spokesman.

“The Toast to the ladies was delivered by National President fellow Gareth Griffiths, and the response by Burnham Moose Ladies’ Circle President Sandra Nicholson, with closing remarks from Lodge President Alan Flower.”

During his after dinner speech, National President Fellow Gareth Griffiths, thanked the lodge for the invitation and said the Ladies Circle continues to be strong under President Sandra Nicholson.

“Following all this, event organisers Ron and Dorothy Austin were presented with gifts from the lodge to mark their Platinum anniversary, plus surprise bouquets from Brean Country club management which were well received.”

The evening continued with the drawing of the raffle, raising £172, followed by social time.

Pictured: National President Gareth Griffiths, Lodge President Alan Flower, Burnham Moose Ladies’ President Sandra Nicholson, Legion 8 President Terry Cornelius; TopTable; Ron and Dorothy Austin, presented with bouquets by Brean Country Club staff; Pete Nicholson Chair of the Social committee and Sandra Nicholson (Photos Mike Lang)