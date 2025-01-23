Bumper-sized cod wins Burnham’s first sea angling competition of 2025

A bumper-sized cod won Burnham-On-Sea’s first boat sea angling fishing contest of 2025 this month.

Steve Saxby, pictured, reeled in the 13lb 11oz catch from the waters off Burnham during the annual competition.

Five boats with 11 anglers took part in The President’s Cup, overseen by Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association.

Steve took the top places with his cod and an 11lb 12oz Thornback Ray. Third was Richard Saxby with a 9lb Ray. The pools were won by Steve Saxby.

“It’s been a good start to the year. Our thanks go to all who entered,” said the club’s Simon Stroud.