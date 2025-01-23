4.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 23, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBumper-sized cod wins Burnham's first sea angling competition of 2025
News

Bumper-sized cod wins Burnham’s first sea angling competition of 2025

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A bumper-sized cod won Burnham-On-Sea’s first boat sea angling fishing contest of 2025 this month.

Steve Saxby, pictured, reeled in the 13lb 11oz catch from the waters off Burnham during the annual competition.

Five boats with 11 anglers took part in The President’s Cup, overseen by Burnham Boat Owners Sea Angling Association.

Steve took the top places with his cod and an 11lb 12oz Thornback Ray. Third was Richard Saxby with a 9lb Ray. The pools were won by Steve Saxby.

“It’s been a good start to the year. Our thanks go to all who entered,” said the club’s Simon Stroud.

Previous article
Met Office warnings in place for strong winds in Burnham-On-Sea area for Storm Éowyn
Next article
Historian appeals for help identifying people in this old Burnham photo ahead of launch

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
4.8 ° C
5.1 °
3.4 °
93 %
0.9kmh
67 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
7 °
Sun
8 °
Mon
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com