Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jul 01, 2024
News

A38 re-opens after milk lorry overturns, spilling 1,800 litres of milk across roadway

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were among the emergency services called to an overturned milk tanker which spilt its load, causing the closure of the A38 on Sunday (June 30th).

Police shut the road near Shipham on Sunday morning at 11.20am after 1,800 litres of milk were spilt across the road.

A Police spokesman said: “We were at the scene of a collision on Rowberrow Lane off the A38 near Shipham, in which a milk tanker overturned and spilt its load which completely blocked the road.”

The driver has gone to hospital by ambulance as a precaution.”

Firefighters from three stations attended the incident including crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Taunton and Cheddar.

A fire service spokesperson added: “We had two Fire Engines and an Environmental Protection Unit dealing with the overturned milk tanker on the A38 near Shipham.”

“This incident was a milk tanker that had turned over and spilt up to 1800 litres of milk. Crews used environmental equipment to try and plug the leak and prevent any milk entering the water courses.”

