Highbridge business David Salisbury Joinery to play starring role in national TV ad

Highbridge business David Salisbury Joinery will play a starring role in a national TV commercial set to be aired later this year.

Film crews were out in force in the Somerset market town recently to shoot an advert for NFU Mutual – with a little help from local company David Salisbury Joinery.

The designer and manufacturer, based off Bennett Road, was the location for the shoot, which was done for the Warwickshire-based commercial insurer.

It involved footage of David Salisbury Joinery and employees loading materials into a fleet of vans parked outside, before a shot of the business owner talking to his local NFU Mutual Agent.

Andrew Clarke, Manufacturing Director at David Salisbury, said everyone at the business was delighted to feature in the advert.

“It was great for everyone,” said Andrew. “They are all now just desperate to know when it’s going live. There were a number of people who came in on the Monday having had haircuts and feeling extremely excited which was great!”

“There was a really good atmosphere across the business on the day and a real excitement as the business has never been on national TV before.”

The joinery business cleared its car park and rooms inside the building to free up space for the filming, with several members of staff included in the advert as extras.

“It all went really smoothly with the film crew finishing on time,” said Andrew. “It was great to see it all come to life.”

“I had a few people in the factory working, but others were outside as extras – so the company provided those working with cakes on the day to celebrate!”

The commercial is scheduled to air in September.

Bev Mitchell, Marketing and Digital Director at NFU Mutual, said: “Highbridge was the perfect setting to shoot our latest advert and we were delighted to feature David Salisbury Joinery as part of that.”

“As a mutual insurer, we care about our customers and want to champion our local businesses as much as we can – so having one of our many loyal customers feature was the perfect way to do that. We are all looking forward to seeing the finished product on TV.”