All Sorts Community Choir seeks new local singers from Burnham area to bolster its numbers

A community choir based in East Brent near Burnham-On-Sea is seeking new singers to bolster its numbers.

The All-Sorts Community Choir actively perform around the Burnham-On-Sea area with recent performances in care homes in the town and at Burnham Hospital.

Treasurer Sue Toon says: “The All-Sorts Choir was set up to be a choir for the community and we continue that ethos.”

“In 2024 we have lost 10 members for different reasons, some who have been with us since the beginning, and it would be really good if we could increase our numbers once again.”

“We have had two new members join but we do need others. Singers don’t have to read music but will learn how to interpret it, can have a good time with us, and also enjoy the fact that they are making others happy when singing with and to them at our visits.”

She adds: “The first time anyone comes it is free then after that it is £10 per month. If we can manage to get more men that would be brilliant as well.”

“For our Christmas songs over the last few weeks we have been singing traditional ones but also songs such as Carol of the Bells, A Christmas Carol, our version of Jingle Bells and The Angel Carol.”

“Throughout the year we have been singing popular songs such as Charleston, Let The River Run, Total Eclipse of the Heart, She’s Always a Woman and The Sound of Silence.”

“We rehearse in the East Brent Hall from 7.30pm – 9.15pm on Thursday evenings and will be restarting meetings after the holidays on 16th January, 2025.”

For more details, contact Sue at sue.toon@btinternet.com