Highbridge pony’s win at prestigious horse show ‘beyond wildest dreams’ says owner

An Exmoor pony bred at a stud farm just outside Highbridge has won a top place at the prestigious London International Horse Show (LHIS).

Blackthorn Poteen, known as ‘Poochie’, is an 18-year-old stallion and was named Supreme Reserve champion in the Senior Showing and Dressage in-hand final. He is the first and only Exmoor to ever qualify for this prestigious final.

Poochie is bred by Jackie Webb and Ann Nichols at the Blackthorn Stud just outside Highbridge.

Competing in a strong field, Poochie impressed the audience during his second appearance in the International Arena.

Owned by Kestra French since he was a yearling, Poochie has had a glowing career. From the show ring to representing the National Schools Showjumping Team and excelling in hunter trials, he has been a standout competitor.

Kestra says: “This is beyond our wildest dreams. We just enjoy coming out and doing the veterans together and to get the award is the icing on the cake.”

She adds: “I am not sure how to put into words how incredibly proud I am of Poochie. It has really not sunk in and I am truly blown away by all the wonderful comments and messages I have received.”

“He achieved the highest show mark of both the in-hand and ridden sections, flicking his toes and performing his heart out for me and now for the second year running he has been highest placed Exmoor across the board at LIHS.”

“I was so pleased in the ring knowing he couldn’t have done a better performance. However, to be called forward as Reserve Supreme inhand for 2024 couldn’t have come as more of a shock!”

“I think Poochie was thrilled too as his lap of honour just showed how very spritely and pleased he truly was – not bad for a veteran!”

Another Exmoor pony, Blackthorn Poldark, known as ‘Polly’ at home, also earned the Best of Breed for the second year running in the BSPS Heritage class. Also bred by Jackie Webb and Ann Nichols at the Blackthorn Stud, Polly is an experienced working stallion.

Polly’s regular rider, Jess Talbot, said: “Polly enjoys a varied routine with plenty of hacking, cantering in the fields, and schooling. The winter floods allowed us to add extra water workouts to his regime, which helped with his fitness.”