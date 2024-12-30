Yellow weather warning issued for high winds in Burnham-On-Sea area on January 1st

Burnham-On-Sea residents have been warned by the Met Office to expect high winds on the first day of 2025.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Wednesday (January 1st) with “very strong winds expected to lead to some disruption.”

The warning is in force in the Burnham area from 9am on January 1st until 6am on Thursday January 2nd.

A Met Office spokesman says: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to cross the UK from the west, bringing a spell of very strong winds.”

“Gusts of 65-75mph are likely around coasts and hills, especially in the south and west, with 50-60mph gusts likely fairly widely inland.”

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows the high winds will peak locally between 11am and 3pm on Wednesday.

Then, from Thursday January 2nd, temperatures in Burnham-On-Sea will fall and it will be a chilly start to the New Year at 4-6 degrees Centigrade during the daytime and freezing overnight.