Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 31, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade invites local businesses to networking breakfast

Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Social Club

Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade is inviting local businesses to start the new year by networking at a breakfast meeting this Friday (January 3rd).

The long-running trade group in Burnham is holding a ‘new year, new connections’ meeting attended by the town’s MP Ashley Fox.

The meeting will be held at 8am at The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street, Burnham which will be open to all local businesses.

“This will be a chance to meet other local businesses over a breakfast roll and a hot drink. Hear more about our planned activities for the coming year and also meet Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox and hear about new business opportinities from local community group BetterBOS,” says a spokesperson.

“A warm welcome awaits you. This event is free for full Burnham Chamber of Trade members and just £3 for others.”

Email chairman@burnhamonseachamber.org with any questions.

Over 200 runners take part in Burnham beach run, raising over £5,100 for charity
Weather warning for high winds issued for Burnham-On-Sea area on January 1st

