Berrow Makers Market returns tomorrow for event with over a dozen craft stalls

A monthly market for local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday June 22nd.
The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm with all welcome.
Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists who will be attending this month.”
This month’s stalls include:
* Community Crafters. Tea Cup Candles, Handmade Decoupage items & Hand Sewn items.
* Clay’dor Pottery. Handmade Pottery
* Lyns Embroidery & Resin Art. Hand Embroidered, Knitted items & Resin gifts.
* Clares Crafts. Faux Stained-Glass Art.
* Pamadoodle . Handmade Prints, Cards & Carving.
* Heathers. Water Colour paintings, Painted flower pots & Water colour Cards.
* Glass Art Designs. Fused Glass.
* M&W Crafts. Handcrafted Wooden gifts & Incense Burners.
* Nut Tree Farm. Made on the farm Goats Cheese, Eggs & Goats Cheese Quiches.
* Busy Lizzies Kitchen. Homemade Cakes, Bakes & Sweet Treats.
* Carolines Crafts. Glass & Pepple Pictures.
* Di,s Designs. Up-Cycled decoupage Bottles made into Lamps.
* Amys Wax Melt Cottage. Handmade Wax Melts, Home Fragrance & More.
* Sams Fudge. Handmade Fudge, Coconut Ice & Pocket Money Sweets.
* Crafted With Pride. Handmade Cards & £ D Cards, and Pictures.
* The Plant Lady. Cati, Succulents & House Plants.
* Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House Charity
* Pens Gems. Handmade Gem Stone Jewellery.
* Somerset Natural Soaps. Award Winning Locally made in Burnham on sea, Natural Bath & Body Products.
* Petes Kitchen. Bacon Butties & Refreshments.
Click here to see photos of the first Berrow Makers Market