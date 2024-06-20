Berrow Makers Market returns tomorrow for event with over a dozen craft stalls

A monthly market for local craft makers is set to return to Berrow on Saturday June 22nd.

The Makers Market will be held in Berrow Village Hall from 10am-3pm with all welcome.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also runs the monthly makers markets in Burnham-On-Sea, says: “We have an amazing line up of lovely local crafters, makers and artists who will be attending this month.”

This month’s stalls include:

* Community Crafters. Tea Cup Candles, Handmade Decoupage items & Hand Sewn items.

* Clay’dor Pottery. Handmade Pottery

* Lyns Embroidery & Resin Art. Hand Embroidered, Knitted items & Resin gifts.

* Clares Crafts. Faux Stained-Glass Art.

* Pamadoodle . Handmade Prints, Cards & Carving.

* Heathers. Water Colour paintings, Painted flower pots & Water colour Cards.

* Glass Art Designs. Fused Glass.

* M&W Crafts. Handcrafted Wooden gifts & Incense Burners.

* Nut Tree Farm. Made on the farm Goats Cheese, Eggs & Goats Cheese Quiches.

* Busy Lizzies Kitchen. Homemade Cakes, Bakes & Sweet Treats.

* Carolines Crafts. Glass & Pepple Pictures.

* Di,s Designs. Up-Cycled decoupage Bottles made into Lamps.

* Amys Wax Melt Cottage. Handmade Wax Melts, Home Fragrance & More.

* Sams Fudge. Handmade Fudge, Coconut Ice & Pocket Money Sweets.

* Crafted With Pride. Handmade Cards & £ D Cards, and Pictures.

* The Plant Lady. Cati, Succulents & House Plants.

* Highbridge War Memorial & Southwell House Charity

* Pens Gems. Handmade Gem Stone Jewellery.

* Somerset Natural Soaps. Award Winning Locally made in Burnham on sea, Natural Bath & Body Products.

* Petes Kitchen. Bacon Butties & Refreshments.

Click here to see photos of the first Berrow Makers Market